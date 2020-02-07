Analysts Set Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Target Price at $51.95

Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Baozun to $40.75 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. 1,137,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,750. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. Baozun has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at $8,237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the third quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

