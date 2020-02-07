Analysts Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) PT at $65.60

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,286,010.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,590 shares of company stock worth $1,201,237 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $68.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

