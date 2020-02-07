Analysts Set Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Target Price at $42.25

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $39.19.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $355.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

