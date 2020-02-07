Analysts Set Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTX. ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE GTX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 656,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.45 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 505.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 813,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 679,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

