Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $133.33

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $170.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $199,416.80. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $957,344.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $8,526,990. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

