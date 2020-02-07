ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ANCHIANO THERAP/S an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANCN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 33,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,444. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.11). As a group, research analysts predict that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

