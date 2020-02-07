ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Shares Down 0.6%

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80, approximately 12,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

AHCHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.