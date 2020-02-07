Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 712,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,669. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.