Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $325.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

