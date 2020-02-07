Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of APTO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 622,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,371. The company has a market cap of $545.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 127,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

