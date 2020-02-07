Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

AQST has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.13 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

