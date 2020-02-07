ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $29.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $23.20 on Monday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $587.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.89.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ArcBest by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 105,795 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ArcBest by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 71,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ArcBest by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 45,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

