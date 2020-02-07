Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $523.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 1,180.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.