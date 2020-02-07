Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading 10% Higher

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) shares traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.97, 127,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 479,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

