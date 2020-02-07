Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading 10% Higher

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) shares traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.97, 127,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 479,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit