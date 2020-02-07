Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $268.39

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.39 and traded as high as $273.60. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $269.00, with a volume of 351,284 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

The company has a market cap of $476.10 million and a PE ratio of 12.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Andrew C. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,307.55). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,111 shares of company stock worth $2,409,913.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

