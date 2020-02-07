Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARWR. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.13.

ARWR stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. 1,347,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,824. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,658,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

