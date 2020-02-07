Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARWR. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.13.

ARWR stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. 1,347,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,824. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,658,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit