Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 193.28% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.89. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.38%.

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

