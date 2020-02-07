Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post sales of $3.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.23 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $3.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $15.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $27.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. 418,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,319. The company has a market cap of $511.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.