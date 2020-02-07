AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised AU Optronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AU Optronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

AUOTY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,377. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.83. AU Optronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

