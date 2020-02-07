Aurora Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and $4.02 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.43 or 0.05906278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005208 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00127254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

