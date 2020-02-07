AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.62-10.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.62-10.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.91. 6,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $222.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

