Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 9,608 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASM. TheStreet downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

