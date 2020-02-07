Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Avista to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.

Avista stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,811. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

