Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital earnings of 5 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 150%. Shares of AXIS have outperformed the industry year to date. It continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. Capital deployment boosts shareholder value. Nevertheless, exposure to cat loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting its combined ratio. Stiff competition in the reinsurance industry, escalating expenses due to higher net losses and loss expenses could restrict margin expansion.”

AXS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of AXS opened at $65.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. Axis Capital has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,861,000 after buying an additional 195,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after buying an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

