Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

AXGT has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.66.

AXGT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 130,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.54. Analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,482,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

