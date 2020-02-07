B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO)

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Silver Standard Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$195.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.48 million.

