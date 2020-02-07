BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Media Impact Score of -3.86

News stories about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news impact score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted BAE Systems’ analysis:

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 576 ($7.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 680.27 ($8.95).

BA stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 655 ($8.62). 4,423,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53). The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 606.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 569.92.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

