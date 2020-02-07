Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 474,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $719.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski purchased 4,460 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $990,844.26. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,460 shares of company stock worth $85,280 and sold 81,879 shares worth $1,605,427. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after acquiring an additional 110,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,545,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $8,086,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,787,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

