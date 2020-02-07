Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Reduced by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 4.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 14,972,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,689,604. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $311.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.