Barclays Downgrades Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $17.30 on Monday. Engie has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

