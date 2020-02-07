Barclays Downgrades Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Barclays lowered shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $17.30 on Monday. Engie has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit