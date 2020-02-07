Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 195

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 252 ($3.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 215.45 ($2.83).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 174.68 ($2.30) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.52. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

