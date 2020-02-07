Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 880 ($11.58) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 860 ($11.31).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments to a neutral rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 782.08 ($10.29).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of BDEV traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 799.40 ($10.52). The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 776.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 680.65. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.