Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will report $15.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.98 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $14.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $43.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.42 billion to $43.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.63 billion to $44.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $29,877,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.