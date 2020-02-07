Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Position Increased by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $468,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 47.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,392.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

