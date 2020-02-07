BidaskClub Downgrades Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Buy

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ALCO opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. Alico has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $269.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $47,895.04. Also, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $33,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $335,970. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alico by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alico by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 96,490 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.