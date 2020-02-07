BidaskClub Lowers Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) to Sell

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:BPY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 1,514,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,987. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

