BidaskClub Upgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to “Hold”

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FIX started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.38. 115,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.39. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $5,966,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,306 shares of company stock worth $13,748,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 300.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

