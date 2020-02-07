bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $343.21 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.03014737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00215036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 34,362,500 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

