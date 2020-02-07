Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MUA stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

