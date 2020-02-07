Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Receives $347.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

