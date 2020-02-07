BP’s (BP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price for the company. DZ Bank reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 606.25 ($7.97).

BP stock opened at GBX 471.20 ($6.20) on Monday. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 484.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 497.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.32%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £320.67 ($421.82). Insiders bought a total of 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662 in the last quarter.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

