Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.
Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. 116,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,887. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.74.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.
Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.