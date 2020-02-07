Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. 116,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,887. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

