Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSIG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 239,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,167. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $872.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 228.89%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 961.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 162,509 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after buying an additional 145,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

