Brokerages Anticipate Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $584.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will report $584.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $581.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $587.49 million. Mantech International reported sales of $497.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mantech International.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 119,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,551. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

