Brokerages Expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATN International.

ATNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

ATN International stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.80. 18,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,491. The firm has a market cap of $935.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5,880.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. ATN International has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

