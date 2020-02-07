Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,974. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $2,154,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,676.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock worth $136,216,963. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 34.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

