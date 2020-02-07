Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) PT at $137.00

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several research firms have commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 206,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 46,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

