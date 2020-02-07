Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) PT at GBX 703.55

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 703.55 ($9.25).

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

IAG stock opened at GBX 606.60 ($7.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 624.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 524.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

