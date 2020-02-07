Brokerages Set Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) PT at $10.50

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSMT shares. ValuEngine raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2,630.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 3.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 366,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,264. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $277.18 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

