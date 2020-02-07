Brokerages Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Target Price at €75.11

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €75.11 ($87.34).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of ETR PAH3 traded down €0.98 ($1.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €63.48 ($73.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.51. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €53.60 ($62.33) and a one year high of €70.66 ($82.16). The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

